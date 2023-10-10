Music Release Radar: Hottest albums and singles dropping October 9 - 15

Friday the 13th is shaping up to be a lucky day for music fans with a wide range of new albums and singles dropping from some of the biggest artists in the industry, including Bad Bunny, boygenius, Troye Sivan, and more!

Here's a list of all of the albums and singles on TAG24's radar this week.

So, get your headphones ready, turn up the volume, and let's celebrate a month of festivities, haunts, friends, and fun with these thrilling beats!

From electrifying albums from artists like Chelsea Cutler, Chief Keef, Gucci Mane, Offset, and Troye Sivan to melodic singles from Allie X, Cassadee Pope, Jazmin Bean, and Lauren Spencer Smith, there's surely a tune for everyone out there.

Friday the 13th may be considered an unlucky day for some, but with this incredible lineup of tracks, we'd say we're in for a stroke of good vibes.

Are you ready to embrace the eerie vibes this week?

Indie pop band boygenius (l.) are set to release their newest album on Friday alongside Troye Sivan's newest drop! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@xboygeniusx & @troyesivan

Bad Bunny - Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana - October 13



Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny is dropping his fifth studio album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana (Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow), on Friday.

The singer took to Instagram to announce the highly-awaited release: "The most anticipated day by many has arrived," he captioned the promo clip.

boygenius - the rest - October 13

Indie supergroup boygenius, consisting of singer-songwriters Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, will release their surprise EP, the rest, on Friday.

The album is a follow-up to their full-length debut album the record, which was released earlier this year, and will feature four new songs, according to Rolling Stone.

Chelsea Cutler - Stellaria - October 13

Connecticut native Chelsea Cutler is releasing her third studio album, Stellaria, on Friday.

In a post on Instagram, Cutler described the process of creating the album as both challenging and creative, noting that it taught the artist to enjoy the present and get comfortable with the uncomfortable.

The album will feature 15 tracks and a guest appearance from Alternative singer Matt Maeson, per pm studio.

Chief Keef - Almighty So 2 - October 13

Chicago rapper and singer Keith Farrelle Cozart, better known by his stage name Chief Keef, is dropping his eagerly-awaited new album Almighty So 2 on Friday.

The album has been in the works for a few years already but has been delayed multiple times, per XXL Magazine.

Back in August, Sosa hinted that it could feature a collab with Drake, yet it has not been officially announced.

Gucci Mane - Breath of Fresh Air - October 13

Rapper Radric Delantic Davis, known professionally as Gucci Mane, is dropping his newest album, Breath of Fresh Air, on Friday.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for New Music Daily on Apple Music, Gucci Mane said he wanted to show off a more vulnerable side of himself on the album, per Hot New Hip Hop. He also revealed that the deaths of various peers in his life inspired the change of tone.

According to Rolling Stone, the album is set to feature tracks with rap icons like Lil Baby, DaBaby, and 21 Savage.

Offset - SET IT OFF - October 13

Rapper Kiari Kendrell Cephus, known professionally as Offset, is releasing his second solo studio album SET IT OFF on Friday.

The album will feature 21 songs with cameos from Chloe, Yung Nudy, and Don Toliver, along with two collaborations with his wife Cardi B, per Billboard.

Other guests involved in the album include Latto, Travis Scott, and Future.

Troye Sivan - Something To Give Each Other - October 13

Australian singer Troye Sivan, who gained immense popularity as a singer on YouTube and in Australian talent competitions, is dropping his third studio comeback album, Something To Give Each Other, on Friday.

According to NME, the album will be "a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love and friendship."