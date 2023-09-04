Music Release Radar: Hottest albums and singles dropping September 4 - 10

Music fans, get ready for a new wave of releases from your favorite artists this week, including pop sensations like Olivia Rodrigo, Tinashe, Laufey, Julia Wolf, and more!

Here are some of the highlights you need to watch out for this week!

From highly-anticipated album drops from artists like Olivia Rodrigo , Tinashe, Laufey, and The Chemical Brothers to catchy singles from stars like ELENA ROSE, Julia Wolf, Leigh-Anne, and Dagny, we've got you covered on everything you need to know in the "tune"-iverse!

Hopefully, you've got enough rest from the four-day holiday weekend because there are so many potential bangers just waiting to be heard.

Welcome to this week's edition of our Music Release Radar, where we've got the scoop on the freshest music hitting the scene from September 4 to 10.

R&B artist Tinashe (l.) will release her newest album BB/ANG3L on Friday along with Olivia Rodrigo's highly-anticipated GUTS sophomore album drop. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@tinashenow & @oliviarodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo - GUTS - September 8

After the massive success of her debut album SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo is back with her highly anticipated sophomore album, GUTS, set to drop on Friday.

The album is a collection of 12 songs that explore the singer's experiences with heartbreak, anxiety, and self-discovery. The release is preceded by the singles vampire and bad idea right?, both of which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Laufey - Bewitched - September 8

Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey returns with her sophomore studio album on Friday, Bewitched.

The album is a collection of dreamy and atmospheric folk songs that showcase Laufey's enchanting and stunning vocals.

Tinashe - BB/ANG3L - September 8

After teasing fans with cryptic symbols and phrases on social media, Tinashe finally announced that she will drop her tenth project, BB/ANG3L, on Friday.

The R&B singer kicked off the era with the single Talk To Me Nice, which was released in July.

The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling - September 8

The Chemical Brothers are back with their first album in five years, For That Beautiful Feeling, coming this Friday.

Known for their bumpin' electronic dance music, this album is sure to be praised for its catchy melodies and driving beats.

Coach Party - KILLJOY - September 8

British indie rock band Coach Party will release their debut 10-track album on Friday, titled KILLJOY.

Coach Party is known for having explosive live energy at shows across the UK, and its sound is a mix of indie rock, punk, and electronica.

Courtney Barnett - End Of The Day - September 8

Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett will drop her fifth studio album, End Of The Day, on Friday.

The album won't feature any vocals but is said to be "an instrumental affair" and a meditative record prioritizing atmosphere, tone, and texture over traditional song structures, per Billboard.

Containing 17 tracks, the album was originally crafted as part of the score to cinematographer Danny Cohen's documentary, Anonymous Club.

James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven - September 8

British singer-songwriter James Blake will drop his sixth studio album, Playing Robots Into Heaven, on Friday.

Like its predecessor, Friends That Break Your Heart, the album finds Blake reconnecting with his electronic music roots, per Rolling Stone.