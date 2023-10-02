Heartstopper season 3 gets exciting update from Netflix
London, UK - The season 3 era has commenced for Netflix's Heartstopper, as the TV show has officially kicked off production on its next season.
Netflix confirmed the news on Monday, sharing a snap of author and TV series creator Alice Oseman holding up the first season 3 clapperboard, which features a drawing of Nick and Charlie.
"heartstopper season 3 is now in production!!!" the streaming giant wrote on social media, topping the post off with several leaf emojis in true Heartstopper style.
The clapper also confirms the departure of Euros Lyn as the show's director. Andy Newbery will be taking the helm instead, with Lyn staying on board as executive producer.
The announcement comes just two months after season 2 debuted on Netflix. After the success of season 1, Heartstopper scored a rare double renewal, confirming seasons 2 and 3 at once.
So far, fans already know that season 3's first episode will be titled Love, thankfully indicating a resolution to that cliffhanger ending to season 2.
Though the production crew remains tight-lipped about the planned storylines for season 3, the Heartstopper graphic novels certainly offer some insight into what fans can look forward to.
What can Heartstopper fans expect from season 3?
While the first season pulled from the first and second volumes of Oseman's graphic novel series, the second primarily followed Volume 3's plot, with some additions and expansions.
So, Volume 4 will likely take center stage in season 3, so viewers can expect a more in-depth look at Charlie's mental health.
The next season is also expected to continue storylines added for the adaptation, including Tao and Elle's relationship going long-distance as Elle transfers to Lambert School of Art.
After the premiere of season 2, Oseman confirmed that Sebastian Croft would not be reprising his role as Ben Hope in the third season of the series.
Outside of that, the entire Heartstopper gang is expected to return for round three.
Though season 3 of the TV adaptation won't grace our screens until at least 2024, fans can look forward to the release of Heartstopper Volume 5, which hits bookstores in December.
Cover photo: Collage: Netflix & Screenshot/X/netflix