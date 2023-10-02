Heartstopper season 3 gets exciting update from Netflix

London, UK - The season 3 era has commenced for Netflix's Heartstopper, as the TV show has officially kicked off production on its next season.

Heartstopper season 3 is officially in production at Netflix. © Collage: Netflix & Screenshot/X/netflix

Netflix confirmed the news on Monday, sharing a snap of author and TV series creator Alice Oseman holding up the first season 3 clapperboard, which features a drawing of Nick and Charlie.

"heartstopper season 3 is now in production!!!" the streaming giant wrote on social media, topping the post off with several leaf emojis in true Heartstopper style.

The clapper also confirms the departure of Euros Lyn as the show's director. Andy Newbery will be taking the helm instead, with Lyn staying on board as executive producer.

The announcement comes just two months after season 2 debuted on Netflix. After the success of season 1, Heartstopper scored a rare double renewal, confirming seasons 2 and 3 at once.

So far, fans already know that season 3's first episode will be titled Love, thankfully indicating a resolution to that cliffhanger ending to season 2.

Though the production crew remains tight-lipped about the planned storylines for season 3, the Heartstopper graphic novels certainly offer some insight into what fans can look forward to.