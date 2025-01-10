Here's tickets to play real-life Squid Game in NYC!

New York City is offering the chance to immerse players in Netflix's hit show Squid Game with Squid Game: The Experience, an immersive pop-up in New York City!

By Kelly Christ, Steffi Feldman

New York, New York - The second season of Netflix's top show Squid Games has been released, so it's the perfect time to immerse yourself in the wild TV show with Squid Game: The Experience, now open at Manhattan Mall near Koreatown!

TAG24 NEWS got an exclusive preview of the newest Squid Game pop-up – and we lived to tell the tale!

Manhattan Mall in NYC has been transformed into a veritable theme park ride for Netflix's runaway hit series Squid Game, which will dropped its highly-anticipated second season on Netflix in December. The fantasy series features 456 Koreans competing against each other in six children's games for a huge $38 million cash prize. The unlucky losing players face brutal punishment by death. Don't worry: the New York version is a bit less high stakes. The all-ages gameplay at Squid Game: The Experience lasts for an hour, but you can explore the elaborately themed Night Market full of yummy H Mart-sponsored food, specialty soju-infused cocktails, impressive Squid Game merch, and photo stations before and after your visit. If you survive the games, that is!

The all-ages gameplay at Squid Game: The Experience lasts for an hour, but you can explore the elaborately themed Night Market full of food, specialty soju-infused cocktails, well-designed Squid Game merch, and photo stations before and after your visit. © TAG24 / Kelly Christ

What to expect from Squid Game: The Experience

Do you have what it takes to best high-stakes versions of formidable games like Glass Bridge (pictured), Warships, and Red Light, Green Light? © TAG24 / Kelly Christ Spoiler alert: there are thankfully a few changes from the actual Squid Game show. That means no one faces certain death in the NYC version. But if you lose one of the five games, they do make you stand in the corner of shame, which is nearly as bad! Do you have what it takes to beat these new versions of tough games like Glass Bridge, Warships, and Red Light, Green Light? How about the giant Young-hee doll with the glowing red eyes? At the end of the games, one ultimate winner will reign supreme for the grand prize. While we'd love to tell you exactly what that prize is, there's always a chance that the Front Man will come after us if we do. Do you want to try your luck at Squid Game: The Experience?

Here's how below!

How to get tickets to the Squid Game: The Experience in NYC

