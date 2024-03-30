April movie + TV releases: AHS, Challengers, and more serve up some springtime fun!

Don't let the April showers stop you from enjoying these exciting new releases! American Horror Story, Challengers, and more are coming this month.

By Elyse Johnson

This spring, things are heating up! Here are the top must-watch April movie and TV releases!

This April, don't miss these exciting releases coming to big and small screens everywhere! © IMAGO / Landmark Media April showers might bring May flowers, but don't let the gloom get you down! While warmer days still lie ahead, we've got some fresh piping-hot entertainment to keep everyone entertained until summer comes. Whether it be American Horror Story or a particularly "ungentlemanly" action film, April viewers are sure to be on the edge of their seats with the latest roster of exciting flicks and TV shows. Here are the top three can't-miss releases coming out this April!

American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two

Challengers

Zendaya is serving up love and drama in the upcoming sports romance, Challengers. © IMAGO / Landmark Media Zendaya is playing for keeps in the upcoming sports romance, Challengers. Fresh off her triumphant Dune: Part Two run, the Euphoria actor stars as Tashi opposite Josh O'Connor as Patrick. Patrick, who is married to and coached by Tashi, is forced to compete against his former best friend after losing the Grand Slam championship. Well, the former best friend and the former boyfriend of Tashi... talk about a messy love triangle! It's been some time since viewers saw Zendaya in a romantic flick, but fans are surely in for another rousing performance from the former Disney star! Will Zendaya serve up some love or drama in her latest movie? Find out for yourself when Challengers hits theaters on April 26.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Henry Cavill (c.) stars in spy flick The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, based on somewhat true events from World War II. © IMAGO / Everett Collection Lastly, keep an eye out for Guy Ritchie's newest film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. The movie features an all-star cast, including the likes of Henry Cavill, Alan Ritchson, and Eiza González. Cavill hangs up his cape for the upcoming spy action comedy that follows somewhat true events during World War II. The Superman star and the Reacher actor both portray real-life war heroes along with their band of merry men – and women!