April movie + TV releases: AHS, Challengers, and more serve up some springtime fun!
April showers might bring May flowers, but don't let the gloom get you down!
While warmer days still lie ahead, we've got some fresh piping-hot entertainment to keep everyone entertained until summer comes.
Whether it be American Horror Story or a particularly "ungentlemanly" action film, April viewers are sure to be on the edge of their seats with the latest roster of exciting flicks and TV shows.
Here are the top three can't-miss releases coming out this April!
American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two
Kim Kardashian's acting reign continues!
The Kardashians star will reprise her role as the seemingly evil publicist Siobhan Corbyn in AHS: Delicate Part Two.
Despite fans' mixed reaction to Kim joining the Ryan Murphy horror anthology, the mogul surprised viewers with her acting chops.
The official trailer for part two of the 12th season even suggests that Kim's character could be the true villain of the series.
Check out American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two when it airs April 3 on Hulu and FX.
Challengers
Zendaya is playing for keeps in the upcoming sports romance, Challengers.
Fresh off her triumphant Dune: Part Two run, the Euphoria actor stars as Tashi opposite Josh O'Connor as Patrick.
Patrick, who is married to and coached by Tashi, is forced to compete against his former best friend after losing the Grand Slam championship.
Well, the former best friend and the former boyfriend of Tashi... talk about a messy love triangle!
It's been some time since viewers saw Zendaya in a romantic flick, but fans are surely in for another rousing performance from the former Disney star!
Will Zendaya serve up some love or drama in her latest movie? Find out for yourself when Challengers hits theaters on April 26.
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
Lastly, keep an eye out for Guy Ritchie's newest film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.
The movie features an all-star cast, including the likes of Henry Cavill, Alan Ritchson, and Eiza González.
Cavill hangs up his cape for the upcoming spy action comedy that follows somewhat true events during World War II.
The Superman star and the Reacher actor both portray real-life war heroes along with their band of merry men – and women!
See Cavill and friends cause mayhem in the name of all that's good when The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare crashes into theaters April 19!
Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media