Police's "critical failure" in Uvalde shooting slammed by DOJ: "No urgency"

Uvalde, Texas - A damning Justice Department report on Thursday cited "critical failures" by Texas police who waited until 21 people had been killed by a mass shooter at a school before intervening.

The Department of Justice has slammed Texas law enforcement for their many failures in intervening in the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in 2022. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Nineteen young children and two teachers were killed when a teenage gunman went on a rampage at Robb Elementary School in May 2022 in America's worst school shooting in a decade. Police eventually shot and killed the gunman.

Investigators "identified several critical failures," the report said, "the most significant failure was that the responding officers should have immediately recognized the incident as an active shooter situation."

"In summary, the response to the May 24, 2022, mass casualty incident at Robb Elementary School was a failure," said the critical incident review, which is more than 550 pages long.

"The painful lessons detailed in this report are not meant to exacerbate an already tragic situation."

Police in Uvalde have been under intense scrutiny since it emerged that more than a dozen officers waited for over an hour outside classrooms where the shooting was taking place and did nothing as children lay dead or dying inside.