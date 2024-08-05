QAnon Shaman Capitol rioter wins infamous headdress and staff back

Washington DC - The self-proclaimed "shaman" who was among the Donald Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol can have his horned fur headdress and staff returned to him, a judge ruled on Monday.

Jacob Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli and the QAnon Shaman, with his staff and headdress on January 3, 2021 (r.) that were confiscated after the storming of the Capitol. © Collage: IMAGO / Bildbyran & Screenshot/X/@AmericaShaman

Jacob Chansley (36) known as the "QAnon Shaman," became one of the most famous faces of the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol because of his red, white, and blue facepaint, bare chest, and unusual headgear.



Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, was among the first of hundreds of rioters to break into the Capitol as lawmakers were certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory over Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

He pleaded guilty to a single felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding and was sentenced to 41 months in prison, although he received an early release in May of last year.

In a lawsuit filed in Washington, Chansley asked a judge for the return of his property seized by the authorities following his arrest.

"Since the government has not established that it still needs these items as evidence and has not sought their forfeiture, the Court will grant Mr Chansley's motion," District Judge Royce Lamberth said.

The items to be returned include Chansley's "horned coyote-tail headdress" and a six-foot pole with a metal spearhead fixed to the top.

"Judge Lamberth has my respect & gratitude, his ruling is just & impartial," the Shaman reacted to the ruling on X. "He is simply requiring the government to follow the law as it is written."