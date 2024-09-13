AOC launches latest attack on Green Party's Jill Stein and gets sharp response in intensifying clash

New York, New York - New York Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez launched another attack on the Green Party and its presidential candidate, Dr. Jill Stein, bashing her recent appearance on a radio show.

New York Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez again accused the Green Party's presidential candidate, Dr. Jill Stein, of not running a serious campaign. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, Stein and her running mate, UC Santa Barbara professor Butch Ware, were guests on The Breakfast Club, where hosts grilled them about their campaign and clashes with the Democrats.

Party strategists zeroed in on two moments, which were clipped and shared widely on social media. The first featured attorney and journalist Angela Rye responding to Stein's claims that AOC was "taking her marching orders from the DNC."

"It is amazing to hear you talk about women of color as parroting talking points instead of us looking at basic math," Rye shot back. "The one thing AOC has done that you haven't is win some elections."

Ocasio-Cortez later shared an X post of that exchange, writing: "Nobody needs talking points to know Jill Stein hasn’t won so much as a bingo game in the last decade and if you actually give a damn about people, you organize, build power and infrastructure, and win."

She also slammed Stein for not knowing how many members were in the US House of Representatives.

"This is a person running for President who doesn’t even know how many US Representatives there are," AOC posted. "If we want to be real about building alternatives to the status quo, we must build a left that is serious, powerful, and persuasive. This is not that."