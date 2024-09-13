AOC launches latest attack on Green Party's Jill Stein and gets sharp response in intensifying clash
New York, New York - New York Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez launched another attack on the Green Party and its presidential candidate, Dr. Jill Stein, bashing her recent appearance on a radio show.
On Thursday, Stein and her running mate, UC Santa Barbara professor Butch Ware, were guests on The Breakfast Club, where hosts grilled them about their campaign and clashes with the Democrats.
Party strategists zeroed in on two moments, which were clipped and shared widely on social media. The first featured attorney and journalist Angela Rye responding to Stein's claims that AOC was "taking her marching orders from the DNC."
"It is amazing to hear you talk about women of color as parroting talking points instead of us looking at basic math," Rye shot back. "The one thing AOC has done that you haven't is win some elections."
Ocasio-Cortez later shared an X post of that exchange, writing: "Nobody needs talking points to know Jill Stein hasn’t won so much as a bingo game in the last decade and if you actually give a damn about people, you organize, build power and infrastructure, and win."
She also slammed Stein for not knowing how many members were in the US House of Representatives.
"This is a person running for President who doesn’t even know how many US Representatives there are," AOC posted. "If we want to be real about building alternatives to the status quo, we must build a left that is serious, powerful, and persuasive. This is not that."
Stein hits back with question for AOC
Just as she did last Sunday when AOC accused her of running a "predatory" and "not serious" campaign, Stein quickly hit back.
"What's the value of Democrats winning if you won’t fight for raising the minimum wage, Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, or any other policy you took from the Greens, and instead end up supporting fracking, caging kids, and genocide?" she replied on X. "Maybe it's time to watch these parties die."
AOC has faced backlash for not being forceful enough on the issue of the Biden-Harris administration's complicity in Israel's mass killing of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, and significantly softening her stance on many progressive issues.
On The Breakfast Club, Stein and Ware also pointed out the Democratic Party's systematic legal efforts to have their names taken off ballots in multiple states, often by launching lawsuits over minor bureaucratic issues.
The pair reiterated their commitment to Palestinian liberation, as well as anti-militarism, social housing, reparations for Black Americans, Medicare For All, and major climate investments
Data from polls conducted by the Council on American-Islamic Relations shows that Stein leads Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris among Muslim voters in multiple swing states.
