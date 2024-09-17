Butch Ware flexes Green Party tax policy in gym address to Trump supporters

Santa Barbara, California - Green Party vice-presidential nominee Dr. Butch Ware took a moment out of his weight-lifting routine to deliver a special message to Republican voters.

Green Party vice-presidential nominee Dr. Butch Ware speaks directly to supporters of Donald Trump during his gym routine in a new video on social media. © Collage: Screenshots/X/Butch Ware

"This is a message for the Trump supporters," Ware opens the clip while pumping iron at a Gold's Gym location. "Are y'all tired of being called racists?"

"I know that Trump is a racist, and there's a lot of white supremacists that side with that party, but I don't believe by a long shot [...] that most of you guys are racists," the VP hopeful continues.

"What I think is you guys realize that there's no moral difference between crooked Democrats and crooked Republicans, and all other things being equal, you'd rather pay less in taxes."

"What if I told you that Dr. Jill Stein and I can cut your personal income taxes and your small business taxes with two simple steps?"

These include making sure the wealthiest corporations and individuals are paying their fair share, as well as breaking up monopolies to give small businesses a better chance to thrive.

The Stein-Ware campaign platform further calls for reducing taxes on incomes below the real median income of $75,000 per household.

Under a Green administration, the US government would save trillions by dramatically cutting funding for the endless war machine, Ware says, which would also decrease income taxes for everyday Americans. The National Priorities Project at the Institute for Policy Studies found that the average taxpayer in 2023 contributed $5,109 toward US militarism and its support systems.



"Does that sound pretty good to you guys? Because it sounds damn good to me as a small business owner," Ware insists. "I'm tired of Uncle Sam taking a cut off the top to go murder other people's kids."