Chris Christie rips on Donald Trump during CNN town hall event

New York, New York - Former Governor Chris Christie did a recent CNN town hall where he spent most of the event ripping on Donald Trump .

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (r) did a town hall event with CNN on Monday, where he spent most of his time criticizing his opponent Donald Trump. © Collage: Brendan Smialowski / AFP & Joseph Prezioso / AFP

On Monday evening, Christie sat down with host Anderson Cooper to discuss his campaign efforts, but instead of pleading his case on why voters should support him, Christie mainly spoke on why no one should support Trump.

"[Trump] has shown himself, particularly in his post-presidency, to be completely self-centered, completely self-consumed, and doesn't give a damn about the American people, in my point of view," Christie said.

He went on to call Trump a "loser," a "baby," and compared Trump's reaction to losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden to that of a child getting a bad grade in school.

On Trump's recent indictment in the classified documents case, Christie, a former prosecutor, described the allegations as "inexcusable" and criticized his fellow Republicans' attempts to defend Trump. He pointed out that Trump had numerous opportunities to give the documents back to avoid legal issues, but says at this point, Trump is "voluntarily putting our country through this."

Christie went on to warn viewers that if Trump is successfully reelected to the White House, he will use his power to focus on "settling scores" with his political enemies.