Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman call for reparations and more in farewell remarks to Congress

Washington DC - Representatives Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman delivered their farewell addresses to Congress on Thursday, emphasizing the need for reparations and other transformational actions to tackle systemic injustice in America and beyond.

Representative Cori Bush in 2020 became the first Black woman from Missouri ever elected to Congress. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Bush opened her remarks by tracing her path to Congress: from the daughter of working-class parents, to a teen who sought an abortion after being sexually assaulted, to a (formerly) single mom who became a nurse and pastor, and then an activist with the Ferguson uprising movement.

"My life experiences are different from many of my colleagues' here on Capitol Hill, but outside these walls, my experiences are all too familiar," the Missouri Democrat said on the House floor.

Bush said her personal experiences drove her priorities during her two terms in Congress, including fighting for abortion rights, the Equal Rights Amendment, and eviction protections for unhoused people, as well as reparations for Black Americans.

"I am one of just over 180 Black representatives to ever serve in this institution, where over 1,700 members of Congress who enslaved Black people have held office, and as the congresswoman representing the very district where Dred Scott was denied citizenship because he was Black," Bush said, in reference to the racist 1857 Dred Scott v. Sandford Supreme Court decision.

"I've seen how the legacy of enslavement persists in the policies that govern our lives today, from housing and health care to education and economic inequality to mass incarceration and police brutality," she continued.

"It's why I introduced the Reparations Now resolution, laying out a historic framework for how our government can begin its moral and legal obligation to provide reparations to the descendants of chattel slavery in America, because it isn't enough just to acknowledge the past. We must work to reckon with its consequences and act to repair its harms."