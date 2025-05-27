60 Minutes anchor warns "journalism is under attack" by Trump
Winston-Salem, North Carolina - Scott Pelley, a reporter for the CBS News show 60 Minutes, shared heavy criticisms about President Donald Trump's war on journalism during a recent speech.
Last week, Pelley gave a commencement speech to the 2025 graduating class of Wake Forest University, during which he argued the president is leading an aggressive effort to destroy free speech in America.
"In this moment, this morning, our sacred rule of law is under attack," Pelley told the crowd, per The Independent.
"Journalism is under attack. Universities are under attack. Freedom of speech is under attack. And insidious fear is reaching through our schools, our businesses, our homes, and into our private thoughts. The fear to speak... in America," he continued.
"Power can rewrite history, with grotesque, false narratives. They can make criminals heroes, and heroes criminals."
"Power can change the definition of the words we use to describe reality. Diversity is now described as illegal. Equity is to be shunned. Inclusion is a dirty word. This is an old playbook, my friends. There is nothing new in this," he added.
President Donald Trump's war on 60 Minutes
Pelley's comments come as Trump is currently suing Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS, for $10 billion over claims that 60 Minutes deceptively edited an interview the show did with his Democratic rival Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential race.
The lawsuit came as Paramount is attempting a large-scale merger with Skydance Media, which would require approval from Trump's Federal Communications Commission.
Paramount recently entered into mediation in a bid to placate Trump, pushing several Senators to accuse the company of engaging in a quid pro quo with the president in order to get the merger approved.
Since he was re-elected in January, Trump has aggressively attacked left-leaning media for writing stories he doesn't like, calling for some of the biggest news networks to be "terminated," and their CEOs fired.
His attacks have caused a shake up at CBS News, resulting in CEO Wendy McMahon and 60 Minutes producer Bill Owns to both resign from their roles in recent weeks.
Cover photo: Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP