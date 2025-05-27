60 Minutes anchor warns "journalism is under attack" by Trump

Winston-Salem, North Carolina - Scott Pelley, a reporter for the CBS News show 60 Minutes, shared heavy criticisms about President Donald Trump 's war on journalism during a recent speech.

Reporter Scott Pelley (r.) recently gave a speech warning that President Donald Trump has been aggressively attacking journalism and free speech in America. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Last week, Pelley gave a commencement speech to the 2025 graduating class of Wake Forest University, during which he argued the president is leading an aggressive effort to destroy free speech in America.

"In this moment, this morning, our sacred rule of law is under attack," Pelley told the crowd, per The Independent.

"Journalism is under attack. Universities are under attack. Freedom of speech is under attack. And insidious fear is reaching through our schools, our businesses, our homes, and into our private thoughts. The fear to speak... in America," he continued.

"Power can rewrite history, with grotesque, false narratives. They can make criminals heroes, and heroes criminals."

"Power can change the definition of the words we use to describe reality. Diversity is now described as illegal. Equity is to be shunned. Inclusion is a dirty word. This is an old playbook, my friends. There is nothing new in this," he added.