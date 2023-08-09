Donald Trump bemoans effect of indictments on 2024 campaign in raging speech

Windham, New Hampshire - Former President Donald Trump blasted the multiple prosecutions threatening his re-election bid on Tuesday, complaining that court appearances would keep him off the campaign trail for much of 2024.

Ex-President Donald Trump spoke to his supporters in Windham, New Hampshire on Tuesday evening, railing against his multiple indictments. © REUTERS

Speaking in New Hampshire days after being indicted for a third time in four months, Trump railed against "deranged" officials probing allegations that he illegally hoarded national security secrets, falsified business records, and corruptly tried to overthrow an election.



The 77-year-old, the comfortable frontrunner in the Republican presidential primary, baselessly accused President Joe Biden of ordering the investigations, which he said were brought because of his polling numbers.

"How can my corrupt political opponent crooked Joe Biden put me on trial during an election campaign that I'm winning by a lot but forcing me nevertheless to spend time and money away from the campaign trail in order to fight bogus made-up accusations and charges?" he asked the rally crowd in Windham, one of the most Republican towns in the Granite State.

"That's what they're doing: 'I'm sorry, I won't be able to go to Iowa today, I won't be able to go to New Hampshire today, because I'm sitting in a courtroom on bullshit because his attorney general charged me with something.' Terrible."