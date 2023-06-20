Donald Trump claims Joe Biden is mastermind behind DOJ's classified docs indictment

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump is now pushing the idea that President Joe Biden is the mastermind behind the Department of Justice's recent indictment of him in the classified documents case.

Donald Trump (r.) is now claiming that President Joe Biden put pressure on the Department of Justice to indict him in the classified documents case. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALMOND NGAN / AFP

While Biden was giving his very first 2024 presidential campaign rally in Philadelphia on Saturday, Trump was at home posting on Truth Social in an attempt to disparage his political opponent.

"CROOKED JOE BIDEN pressed deranged Jack Smith to do this FAKE INDICTMENT on me in order to take the pressure off the fact that they caught Joe Biden stealing FIVE MILLION DOLLARS, and that’s just the beginning," the former president said in a video.

Biden has noticeably remained silent throughout Trump's legal troubles, and reportedly requested members of the Democratic Party do the same as the proceedings play out.

Trump was recently indicted in the classified documents case, where he faces 37 criminal charges for mishandling documents taken from the White House after his presidential term, and for allegedly obstructing investigations by authorities after he refused to return them.

Following his arraignment in Miami last week, Trump vowed to "go after" Biden if he manages to get reelected in 2024, describing Biden as "the most corrupt president in the history of the United States."