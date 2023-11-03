Donald Trump "fired up" to testify in New York fraud case

New York, New York - Donald Trump 's son Eric wrapped up his testimony on Friday in the civil fraud case against the family business empire and said his father is "fired up" to take the stand next week.

Eric Trump (c), executive vice president of Trump Organization Inc., during his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on Friday in New York City. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 77-year-old former president is expected to testify on Monday in the trial in which the Trump Organization is accused of inflating the value of its assets by billions of dollars to obtain more favorable bank loans and insurance terms.



Leaving the Manhattan courtroom after concluding his second day of testimony, Eric Trump denounced the case as a "big charade" and a "huge waste of taxpayer money."

"We've done absolutely nothing wrong," he told reporters. "We have a better company than they could have ever imagined."

Eric Trump (39) and his elder brother Donald Jr (45) are executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization, a sprawling network of companies managing residential buildings, office skyscrapers, luxury hotels, and golf courses around the world.

Don Jr testified for two days this week and was followed on the stand by his younger brother.

Both brothers adopted essentially the same line of defense – that company financial statements the authorities allege were fraudulent were drawn up by their accountants and they relied on them for their accuracy.

Eric Trump said his father is "certainly going to be here" to testify on Monday.

"I know he's very fired up to be here," he said. "And he thinks that this is one of the most incredible injustices that he's ever seen."

If the former president does testify, it will be the first time he does so publicly in any of the current civil and criminal cases facing him.