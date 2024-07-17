JD Vance stirs Trump shooting conspiracies with fiery speech: "They shot him"

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - JD Vance bashed President Joe Biden, assailed the media, and saluted Donald Trump 's bravery Wednesday in remarks ahead of a keynote address to grassroots Republicans to accept his nomination as the party's vice-presidential candidate.

JD Vance made first campaign stop as the Republican vice-presidential candidate on Wednesday. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Speaking on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention – his first campaign stop as Trump's running mate – the US senator applauded Trump's reaction to cheating death at the hands of a gunman in Pennsylvania at the weekend.



"The contrast between the lie that the media tells about President Trump and the man that all of us actually know, of course, we saw it in stark definition on Saturday," Vance told the audience in Milwaukee.

Vance said he was "terrified that we had just lost a great president" when a volley of gunfire forced Trump to hit the stage floor at the rally in Butler.

"And then, of course, he stands up a minute later, after they shot him – they literally shot him – and he raises his fist in the air and he says, 'Fight! Fight! Fight!"

Vance – seen by critics as a conspiratorial, divisive firebrand – didn't explain whom he meant by "they," but he had immediately blamed Democrats in the aftermath of the attack.

Authorities have not suggested any motive for the shooting as they investigate the slain assailant, and there is no suggestion that anyone else was involved.