Mark Meadows says Trump left top-secret Iran war plans at golf resort

Washington DC - Ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reportedly wrote in a draft of his memoir that his old boss, former US President Donald Trump , left a top-secret Iran war plan on a couch at his New Jersey golf resort during an interview with a ghost writer.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows © REUTERS

Meadows told prosecutors from special counsel Jack Smith’s team that he heard about the shocking incident by the writer and a publicist but soft-pedaled it in the final published version of his book because it could be "problematic" for Trump, ABC News reported.



"On the couch in front of (Trump’s) desk, there's a four-page report typed up by (Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley) himself," the draft read, according to ABC. "It shows the general's own plan to attack Iran, something he urged President Trump to do more than once during his presidency."

Trump has been charged with improperly showing the document to the underlings as part of a superseding indictment to the classified documents case.

He was already charged with mishandling dozens of documents that he took with him when he left the White House, as well as defying official efforts to get them back.

Trump allegedly brought the Iran war plan to New Jersey and whipped it out to show the underlings during an interview in summer 2021 as Meadows collected material for his book, The Chief's Chief.

Considering it important ammunition in his odd feud with Milley, Trump was already accused of boasting to the aides that the document proved his point that Milley was a warmonger.

In so doing, Trump admitted that the document remained classified and that he shouldn’t be showing it, effectively contradicting his own oft-repeated claims he had declassified all the documents.

"It is like, highly confidential. Secret. This is secret information," Trump said, according to an audiotape of the meeting. "Look, look at this. This was done by the military and given to me. As president I could have declassified, but now I can’t."