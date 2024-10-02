Biden and Harris travel to areas hit hardest by Hurricane Helene amid Trump drama

Washington DC - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are heading Wednesday to areas devastated by Hurricane Helene, after Harris's election rival Donald Trump sought to turn their handling of the disaster into campaign fodder.

President Joe Biden (r.) and Vice President Kamala Harris are heading Wednesday to areas devastated by Hurricane Helene. © Collage: REUTERS

Biden will survey damage by helicopter over the flood-hit city of Asheville, North Carolina, one of the places worst hit by the storm's deadly rampage through the southeastern US.



He will also visit a rescue command center in the state, where more than 70 people were killed.

Before departing Washington, Biden announced the deployment of up to 1,000 active-duty soldiers to North Carolina to boost emergency response efforts, including the "fight to save lives" in the devastated communities.

"These soldiers will speed up the delivery of life-saving supplies of food, water, and medicine to isolated communities in North Carolina," the president said in a statement.

"My heart goes out to everyone who has experienced unthinkable loss," he added. "We are here for you -- and we will stay here for as long as it takes."

The federal response in the region already tops 3,000 personnel, including National Guard members, emergency responders, health workers, and debris-clearing and power-restoration experts.

Harris, who replaced Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee for the November 5 election, will travel separately to the southern state of Georgia, which has also been badly hit.

Officials say Helene has killed at least 155 people and left hundreds unaccounted for across several states.

Deluges triggered by Helene have caused huge devastation in the region of the Appalachian mountains, with towns and villages cut off from the rest of the world.

Biden said he had not traveled earlier because rescue workers said his visit would have affected operations. He will also travel to Florida, where the storm roared ashore as a Category 4 hurricane, and Georgia in the coming days, the White House said.

North Carolina and Georgia are two of the seven crucial swing states that are likely to decide the result of the US election. Early voting has already begun in several states.