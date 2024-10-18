Trump campaign uses Taylor Swift song in new video – after he declared he "hates" her

Washington DC - The Donald Trump campaign has shared a new video targeting female voters using a snippet of one of Taylor Swift 's biggest hits – despite the former president's public "hatred" of the singer.

The Trump campaign shared a video targeting female voters using a snippet of one of Taylor Swift's hits – despite the former president's "hatred" of the singer. © Collage: REUTERS & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Wednesday, the official Team Trump Instagram page posted a new clip featuring the Republican candidate's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, leading a group of women singing along to Swift's hit 22.

But the track was remixed with the song Trump Trump Baby by MAGA rapper Forgiato Blows, so the lyrics went, "I don't know about you, but I'm voting Donald Trump, baby."

The post comes after Swift publicly endorsed Trump's rival, Kamala Harris, in the 2024 presidential race, leading him to declare, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" on his Truth Social page days later.

But prior to the endorsement, Trump had evidently been courting the pop star's support – despite her public criticism of his past administration.

In August, Trump came under fire for "accepting" the endorsement of Swifties with AI-generated photos of fans of the singer proclaiming "Swifties for Trump." He later claimed he didn't "know anything about" the posts.

Swift and her team have not responded to the new video using her song, but it wouldn't be the first time a musician fired back at the Trump campaign using their work.