Trump campaign uses Taylor Swift song in new video – after he declared he "hates" her
Washington DC - The Donald Trump campaign has shared a new video targeting female voters using a snippet of one of Taylor Swift's biggest hits – despite the former president's public "hatred" of the singer.
On Wednesday, the official Team Trump Instagram page posted a new clip featuring the Republican candidate's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, leading a group of women singing along to Swift's hit 22.
But the track was remixed with the song Trump Trump Baby by MAGA rapper Forgiato Blows, so the lyrics went, "I don't know about you, but I'm voting Donald Trump, baby."
The post comes after Swift publicly endorsed Trump's rival, Kamala Harris, in the 2024 presidential race, leading him to declare, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" on his Truth Social page days later.
But prior to the endorsement, Trump had evidently been courting the pop star's support – despite her public criticism of his past administration.
In August, Trump came under fire for "accepting" the endorsement of Swifties with AI-generated photos of fans of the singer proclaiming "Swifties for Trump." He later claimed he didn't "know anything about" the posts.
Swift and her team have not responded to the new video using her song, but it wouldn't be the first time a musician fired back at the Trump campaign using their work.
Trump campaign faces heat for using songs without permission
Just this week, the estate of the late Leonard Cohen issued a cease and desist letter to Trump after a cover of his song, Hallejuah, by Rufus Wainwright was used at a recent rally.
Wainwright also condemned the move, saying he was "horrified" to learn his cover had been played.
Prior to that, music legends like ABBA, The Rolling Stones, Neil Young, and more have taken action against Trump for using their songs without permission.
The Harris-Walz campaign, meanwhile, has capitalized on Swift's endorsement with the use of her song The Man at a post-debate rally last month and new merch inspired by the tradition of friendship bracelet exchanges at the singer's Eras Tour.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire