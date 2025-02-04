Trump claims Palestinians would "love" to leave Gaza: "They have no alternative"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Palestinians would "love" to leave their devastated homeland in Gaza and live elsewhere if given an option.

They would "love to leave Gaza," he told reporters as he signed a raft of initiatives at the White House. "I would think that they would be thrilled."

"I don't know how they could want to stay. It's a demolition site," he said, more than 15 months after US ally Israel began an all-out assault that multiple human rights groups have warned crossed the threshold into genocide.

Trump spoke as he was due to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the truce with Hamas. He is likely to urge his ally to stick to the deal, parts of which have yet to be finalized.

Trump has previously touted a plan to "clean out" Gaza, calling for Palestinians to move to Egypt or Jordan.

Both countries have flatly rejected this, and on Tuesday, their leaders stressed "the need to commit to the united Arab position" that would help achieve peace, according to the Egyptian presidency.

"Well they may have said that, but a lot of people have said things to me," Trump told the journalists at the White House Tuesday.

Gazans have also denounced Trump's idea, with residents in the southern city of Rafah telling AFP, "We will not leave."

But Trump appeared undettered.