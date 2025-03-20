Trump to dismantle Department of Education with new executive order

Washington DC - President Donald Trump will sign an order Thursday to start dismantling the Department of Education, fulfilling an election campaign pledge and a long-held dream of American conservatives.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed the president is "saving America's children" by dismantling the Education Department. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Republican will issue the order during a White House ceremony – one of the most drastic steps yet in the brutal overhaul of the government that he is carrying out with the help of tech tycoon Elon Musk.

Trump has cast the move as necessary to save money and improve educational standards in the US, saying they are lagging behind those in Europe and China.

But education has been a battleground for decades in America's culture wars, and Republicans have long wanted to remove control of it from the federal government.

"He is saving America's children with this action," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News ahead of the signing at 4:00 PM ET.

"The Department of Education has never educated a child. All it has ever done is stolen money from the taxpayers."

His order on Thursday directs Education Secretary Linda McMahon to "take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return education authority to the States," according to a draft obtained by AFP.

Trump promised on the campaign trail to get rid of the department and devolve its powers to the states, in much the same way that has happened with abortion rights.

Trump's appointment of McMahon, the former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, to lead the department was widely seen as a sign that its days were numbered.

Several Republican governors are expected to attend the signing ceremony.