George Santos gets into bizarre Twitter beef with Adam Kinzinger
Washington DC - Controversial Congressman George Santos has been beefing with former Republican representative Adam Kinzinger on Twitter in a hilarious - and lengthy - thread of tweets.
Santos has been noticeably more active on Twitter recently, sharing goofy videos of himself making book recommendations and even critiquing women's fashion choices.
For his next move, he's now attacking his fellow politicians.
Back in January, after Santos said he would resign if 142,000 people demanded it, Kinzinger created a petition to make it happen, and it looks like their feud has now been reignited.
On April 29, Kinzinger commented "Fraud" on a cryptic post where Santos simply posted a period.
Santos then called him a coward and argued, "Liz Cheney has more courage than you."
Kinzinger responded by pointing out that he has served 12 years as an honest politician, while Santos has been caught lying on multiple occasions since he was elected to his House seat in November.
George Santos defends Donald Trump on Twitter
The back-and-forth eventually led to Santos repeatedly criticizing Kinzinger for being one of the very few Republican members on the January 6 Committee, which investigated former president Donald Trump's role in the Capitol riots.
"Your agenda is the agenda of DIVIDE because pricks like you who sell out to the military industrial complex thrive on division," Santos said on April 30.
Kinzinger fired back, accusing Santos of being "ultra MAGA," and argued that tweeting about dresses "doesn't make you any less of a fraud."
Santos went on to claim that Kinzinger sold out "the men and women of our military" for daring to sit on the committee.
Kinzinger responded with a photo of himself when he served in the military.
Santos attempted to counter, explaining that he meant that Kinzinger "sold out the very same people you served alongside," seeming to insinuate that Trump supporters exclusively represent the US military.
Santos seems to be desperately trying to win over social media as he gears up to fight for reelection in 2024.
