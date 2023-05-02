George Santos gets into bizarre Twitter beef with Adam Kinzinger

Washington DC - Controversial Congressman George Santos has been beefing with former Republican representative Adam Kinzinger on Twitter in a hilarious - and lengthy - thread of tweets.

Santos has been noticeably more active on Twitter recently, sharing goofy videos of himself making book recommendations and even critiquing women's fashion choices.

For his next move, he's now attacking his fellow politicians.

Back in January, after Santos said he would resign if 142,000 people demanded it, Kinzinger created a petition to make it happen, and it looks like their feud has now been reignited.

On April 29, Kinzinger commented "Fraud" on a cryptic post where Santos simply posted a period.

Santos then called him a coward and argued, "Liz Cheney has more courage than you."

Kinzinger responded by pointing out that he has served 12 years as an honest politician, while Santos has been caught lying on multiple occasions since he was elected to his House seat in November.