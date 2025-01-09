George Santos granted "one-time courtesy" amid push to delay trial sentencing

Central Islip, New York - The judge overseeing George Santos ' fraud trial has granted the disgraced politician's request to delay his upcoming sentencing.

Earlier this week, Santos – who has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and identity theft – asked Judge Joanna Seybert to move his sentencing from February 7 to August so he can have time to build his new "Pants on Fire" podcast.

As part of a plea deal, Santos agreed to pay nearly $375,000 in restitution and $205,000 in forfeiture and claimed he believes his podcast a "promising revenue stream" to help fulfill his obligations.

According to ABC News, Judge Seybert agreed on Wednesday to push the sentencing hearing to April 25, calling the decision a "one-time courtesy."

Since he was ousted from Congress in December 2023, Santos has involved himself in a number of business ventures, but he claims to have very little liquid assets.

CBS News anchor Scott MacFarlane reported that in a court docket, the judge noted that Santos "has not made any payments toward the amount owed nor has he indicated that he has funds to do so, despite his promises and predictions."