Latest filings show that George Santos paid himself a lot of money

Washington DC - Despite his many, many legal headaches, George Santos had a very good few months financially, according to his latest campaign filings, which show payments of $85,000 made to him.

Documents for the second quarter of 2023 lodged with the Federal Election Commission revealed the huge sum, which Politico reported is meant to go towards repaying the hundreds of thousands of dollars Santos loaned his own campaign.

The cash accounted for the vast majority of funds that the New York representative said he'd raised April through June, totaling $133,000.

Santos been telling everyone within earshot that he aims to run for reelection, in spite of calls for him to resign due to the cloud of legal and ethical controversies following him since before he was even sworn in. But so far, the Republican has spent next to nothing on his campaign.

Meanwhile, questions over the source of his money and his expenses continue to swirl. Back in February, a large amount of his spending was reported to be unaccounted for, and a $500,000 donation registered as "personal" didn't actually come from his own funds.

There was also the mystery of Santos briefly declaring himself treasurer of his own campaign, which he explained away as a temporary measure due to the resignation of his previous treasurer, a man whose identity no one has been able to verify.