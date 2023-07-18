George Santos responds to take down attempt by House Dems: "Stop the political ping-pong"

Washington DC - House Democrats have brought forth a resolution to have Representative George Santos censured.

Democrats in the House of Representatives have brought forth a resolution to censure Congressman George Santos for the lies he has told while in office. © Drew Angerer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Is it time for the lying congressman to face the music?

The resolution, penned by Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres, was unveiled on Monday, according to The New York Times, and seeks to censure Santos for lies he has told before and after being elected, including about his career history.

The motion mentions Santos' false claims of being Jewish, having graduated from Baruch college on a volleyball scholarship, having previously worked for Goldman Sachs, and that he helped produce a Broadway musical.

The resolution may face difficulties being passed through the majority Republican House, but politicians across the aisle have been calling for Santos' resignation.

"If you are a member of Congress who has informally condemned Mr. Santos, then you should have no trouble formally censuring him," Torres said.



"He has disgraced the institution, and the institution should speak with one voice against his misconduct," he added.