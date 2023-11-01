George Santos investigation about to get huge update from House Ethics Committee

Washington DC - The House Ethics Committee, which has been investigating George Santos , will soon announce their plans for the embattled representative.

The House Ethics Committee announced on Tuesday that it will soon be giving an update on its investigation into Representative George Santos. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

In a statement released on Tuesday, the committee, which formed an Investigative Subcommittee (ISC) in February to review allegations made against Santos, said they plan to "announce its next course of action in this matter on or before November 17, 2023."

The committee said it has "contacted approximately 40 witnesses, reviewed more than 170,000 pages of documents, and authorized 37 subpoenas" as part of their investigation into Santos' alleged misconduct.

Santos is currently facing 23 criminal charges for a range of offenses including wire fraud, identity theft, and money laundering.

He has also faced heavy criticism after it was revealed and he then admitted to telling countless lies while on the campaign trail and seemingly continues to do so, most recently telling a reporter that his five-year-old niece was kidnapped by "Chinese Communists" while at a park in Queens.

The New York Republican has been called on to resign by many of his constituents and colleagues, yet he has refused to do so. He claims his time in court will prove his innocence, and he plans to go on to seek re-election in 2024.