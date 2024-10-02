George Santos weighs in on rumors that JD Vance wears eyeliner: "Grow up people!"

New York, New York - Disgraced former Congressman George Santos recently weighed in on a wild social media rumor that JD Vance wears eyeliner.

Since Donald Trump announced he had chosen Vance to be his running mate, and the Ohio senator began making a lot more public and news appearances, social media users have heavily debated whether Vance uses makeup to achieve his impressively smokey and intensely defined eyes.

On Tuesday evening, Santos, while sharing his live reactions to the vice presidential debate between Vance and Democrat Tim Walz, randomly decided to bring up the rumor, and predictably play defense for MAGA.

"Vance does NOT use eyeliner," Santos argued. "I’ve met him in person before he was a senator and I can confirm he has long eyelashes, and they cast a shadow on his waterline when [in] studios full of lights.

"Grow up people!" he added.

He also expressed agreement with one user who described Vance's eyes as "gorgeous."

During his brief stint in Congress, Santos was caught and admitted to lying on countless occasions. Last year, he was expelled from Congress, and in August, he pled guilty to multiple felony charges.

Since becoming unemployed, he has spent his free time trying to build a reputation as an influencer, regularly posting on X about politics and politicians while making light of his digressions as a politician in an attempt to stay relevant.