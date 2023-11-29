Mike Johnson shares "real reservations" about George Santos expulsion

Washington DC - House Speaker Mike Johnson has said he has "real reservations" about Republicans supporting an upcoming vote to expel Rep. George Santos as he faces 23 criminal charges.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (l) said he has "real reservations" regarding the upcoming vote to expel Rep. George Santos. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, Johnson expressed hesitance on Wednesday when he was asked about the pending vote, arguing that hastily expelling Santos before he is given due process could set a dangerous precedent moving forward.

"We've not whipped the vote, and we wouldn't," Johnson explained. "I trust that people will make that decision thoughtfully and in good faith."

"I personally have real reservations about doing this; I'm concerned about a precedent that may be set for that."

Johnson's comments come after Rep. Robert Garcia introduced a privileged resolution to expel Santos on Tuesday, forcing the House to address it within the week.

This will be the third time Santos will face an expulsion vote.