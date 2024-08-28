"Swifties for Kamala" raises over $100,000 for Harris campaign – without Taylor Swift

Washington DC - A coalition of Taylor Swift fans recently teamed up in support of Kamala Harris in a Zoom call that saw Swifties, celebrities, politicians, and more raise money for the campaign – without any contributions from the pop star herself.

A coalition of Taylor Swift fans recently teamed up in support of Kamala Harris (r.) in a Zoom call that saw Swifties, celebrities, politicians, and more raise money for the campaign. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP

"Swifties for Kamala" hosted a virtual rally on Tuesday that welcomed singer Carole King, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and over 30,000 fans.

The Zoom call – which saw every guest speaker name their favorite Swift track and even featured a surprise song courtesy of King – ultimately raised over $100,000 for the campaign of the newly minted Democratic candidate.

"We have lots to do, and Dang, there are only 24 hours in a day, or 144 All Too Well (10 Minute Versions)," Warren told viewers, per Variety.

The Swiftie-led surge for Harris comes amid rampant speculation about whether or not the singer will endorse the current vice president for the White House, as she has been notably silent about the campaign thus far.

Harris's Republican rival, Donald Trump, even attempted to co-opt the Swiftie endorsement by reposting AI-generated "Swifties for Trump" images – content which the former president now says he "doesn't know anything about."

