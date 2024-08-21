Jill Stein calls for united movement to end Gaza war and expand workers' rights amid DNC protests

Chicago, Illinois - Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein is taking Chicago by storm during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) with back-to-back actions for Palestinian freedom and economic transformation.

Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein is on the ground in Chicago, Illinois, to protest the 2024 Democratic National Convention. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"We hear nothing but genocide denial going in that [DNC] convention, that convention that's brought to us by AIPAC, by the war profiteers, by the health care insurance industry and big pharma and big real estate," Stein told the audience during a hybrid Workers Strike Back rally at Chicago's Grace Church of Logan Square on Tuesday.

"That is who is funding politics in America and shaping the message at the DNC, shaping the agenda in Congress, shaping the agenda of the White House."

"We say: enough of that! The American people are done being thrown under the bus."

Stein contrasted herself with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, who has repeatedly affirmed Israel's supposed "right to defend itself" amid the deadly siege of Gaza and opposed an arms embargo to protect Palestinian lives.

"If you want to enable genocide, well, yeah, you've got your candidate in Kamala Harris, but if you want to stop genocide, voting for our campaign is how we do that."

Continued US support is costing American taxpayers a lot, with Stein putting last year's average contribution in taxes of each household at $12,000. Meanwhile, access to affordable housing, tuition-free education, universal health coverage, and living wages remains out of reach.

She insisted there is hope to turn things around.

"The bottom line is: the empire is quaking in its boots. It knows its days are numbered. The days of genocide are numbered. We are strong. We are not turning around. We are going forward. Together, we are absolutely unstoppable."