Jill Stein's verdict on Harris' failure: "Democrats are not an opposition party"

Washington DC - Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein says the Democrats Party is to blame for their embarrassing loss on election night.

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein blamed the Democratic Party for their loss in the 2024 election. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the day after Republican Donald Trump was declared winner of the 2024 presidential race, Stein shared a lengthy post to X, slamming a Democratic Party that "delivered a disastrous result" and "betrayed the trust" of the American people.

"The Democrats have no one but themselves to blame for losing to Trump again, after their decades of failures and betrayals that paved the way for Trump’s rise in the first place," Stein wrote.

Stein elaborated further in an interview with Newsweek, explaining that voters resorted "to right-wing populism" because there was "no progressive alternative."

"Trump's victory underscores the Democrats are not an opposition party. They presented themselves as the lesser evil of the neocons," she said. "In many ways, we were the competitor to Trump."