Jill Stein's verdict on Harris' failure: "Democrats are not an opposition party"
Washington DC - Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein says the Democrats Party is to blame for their embarrassing loss on election night.
On Wednesday, the day after Republican Donald Trump was declared winner of the 2024 presidential race, Stein shared a lengthy post to X, slamming a Democratic Party that "delivered a disastrous result" and "betrayed the trust" of the American people.
"The Democrats have no one but themselves to blame for losing to Trump again, after their decades of failures and betrayals that paved the way for Trump’s rise in the first place," Stein wrote.
Stein elaborated further in an interview with Newsweek, explaining that voters resorted "to right-wing populism" because there was "no progressive alternative."
"Trump's victory underscores the Democrats are not an opposition party. They presented themselves as the lesser evil of the neocons," she said. "In many ways, we were the competitor to Trump."
Stein's plans for the future
Throughout the race, Stein, who also ran in 2012 and 2016, gained popularity for her unwavering condemnation of the US funding Israel's atrocities in Gaza.
She faced heavy criticism for being a "spoiler" candidate, as she was seen unlikely to win, but could possibly siphon votes from one of the two major party candidates.
While she regularly dismissed this criticism, she made it clear on several occasions that part of her intent with running was to make sure Democrat Kamala Harris specifically did not win the presidency.
Stein insisted that, under a Trump presidency, peace will not be achieved in Gaza, as he "has shown no understanding of engaging in diplomacy," which she described as "terrifying."
When asked if she had plans to run again in 2018, Stein told the Newsweek, "Not if I can help it!"
She does, however, intend to build on her party's inroads with the Arab and Muslim American communities.
"When the goal is to stop a genocide, you have to keep going," Stein said.
