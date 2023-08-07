Biden to tout climate policy in visit to baking US southwest

Phoenix, Arizona - President Joe Biden is set to begin a series of visits Monday touting his climate agenda in the southwestern United States, which has suffered a blistering summer of record-breaking heat.

President Joe Biden is expected to tour the Grand Canyon in Arizona this week and ban uranium mining in the area. © REUTERS

The first stop on his tour will be to the Grand Canyon in Arizona where, according to several US media outlets, he is likely to name a new national monument.



The declaration would effectively prevent uranium mining in the area, a ban sought for decades by local Indigenous tribes.



Biden, who is running for re-election, plans to use the trip to "highlight how his administration has made historic investments in climate, conservation, and clean energy," according to the White House.

He will also spend Tuesday in Arizona, before traveling the next day to neighboring New Mexico.