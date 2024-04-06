Biden's patience for Israel thins – is it enough to change US policy?

Washington DC - President Joe Biden has stood firmly by Israel amid months of mounting domestic and international outcry over the humanitarian toll in Gaza , but the killing of seven aid workers in an Israeli strike seems to have brought him the closest yet to a breaking point.

President Joe Biden has urged Israel to increase aid to Gaza after it killed seven food aid workers with the World Central Kitchen. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SAID KHATIB / AFP

"Obviously the World Central Kitchen fiasco has turned the political pressure up," James Ryan of the Middle East Research and Information Project told AFP, referring to the US-based aid group employing the seven workers.



"This turn of events has made it clear... that Israel is not really putting a lot of effort into discriminating between combatants and civilians, to say the least," he said.

Before the killings of the workers, Washington already had growing concern over plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government for a ground offensive in overcrowded Rafah, fearing that the civilian death toll in Gaza could soar.

At the end of February, after Israeli forces opened fire on a food aid distribution in northern Gaza, the Biden administration upped pressure on Israel to increase the flow of aid and began its own series of humanitarian air drops.

But it wasn't until Thursday that Biden finally opened the door to conditioning US aid for Israel.

In a tense 30-minute call with Netanyahu, Biden discussed "the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers," the White House said afterward.

It added that Biden "made clear that US policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action."