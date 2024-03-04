Democratic Socialists of America add to pressure on Biden with "uncommitted" endorsement

Washington DC - The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) on Sunday announced it is endorsing the campaign to vote "uncommitted" in the remaining 2024 Democratic primaries, in solidarity with Palestinians under a US-backed Israeli siege .

President Joe Biden's path to reelection is facing another stumbling block as the Democratic Socialists of America have endorsed voting "uncommitted" in the remaining 2024 primaries. © REUTERS

"Today, DSA endorses 'Uncommitted' in the remaining Democratic presidential primaries. Until this administration ends its support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza and delivers a permanent, lasting ceasefire, Joe Biden will bear the responsibility for another Trump presidency," the organization said in an X post on Sunday.

"With over 100k people voting "Uncommitted" in last Tuesday's [Michigan] primary to demand a permanent ceasefire, Biden is on track to lose the election to Trump unless he chooses to listen to the working class of this country and change course," the group added.

The Michigan campaign, spearheaded by Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim Americans, sought to send a message to Biden that he must stop providing US military and diplomatic support for Israel's assault on Gaza – or else suffer the consequences at the ballot box.

Pressure on the president is growing as Israel continues its rampage, with millions of forcibly displaced people in Gaza facing the imminent threat of starvation.

"This week’s brutal 'Flour Massacre' has proven once again that Israel is a brutal, inhumane apartheid state which carries a legacy of 75 years of genocide and occupation," DSA said on X, referencing a brutal February 29 attack in which Israel killed more than 100 hungry Palestinians gathered around food aid trucks.

"Over 30,000 Palestinians have already died; how many will be ENOUGH for Joe Biden to stop this war?"