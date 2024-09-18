Harris gets huge poll boost as Trump sees shocking numbers in Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa - One of the most accurate US pollsters shows that Kamala Harris has significantly cut into what was a once massive lead held by her Republican challenger Donald Trump in Iowa.

A recent poll found that Kamala Harris has been closing the gap on Donald Trump in Iowa, where the former president now leads by only four points. © Collage: JEFF KOWALSKY & KENA BETANCUR / AFP

According to a recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll, which surveyed 656 likely voters from September 8 to 11, found that Trump is leading in the state by just four points, with 47% against Harris' 43%.

While Iowa is still projected as a win for Trump in November, the results are a significant pivot from the previous poll conducted in June when President Joe Biden was still in the race, which showed Trump leading by a massive 18 points.

Trump has typically maintained a strong hold in Iowa – in 2016, he won the state by nine points, and in 2020 by seven.

The poll was conducted by Selzer & Co., which is has been one of the most accurate pollsters in recent years.

Harris has been making strides in the polls since becoming the Democratic nominee, and has even managed to take the lead in five of the six battleground states in some, which would create an easy path to victory.