Kamala Harris arrives in Chicago for Democratic convention amid mass protests

Chicago, Illinois - Kamala Harris arrived in Chicago on Sunday ahead of her star turn at the Democratic National Convention, perhaps the most pivotal moment yet for her short but stunning election campaign against Donald Trump .

Vice President Kamala Harris waves upon arrival in Chicago, Illinois, ahead of the Democratic National Convention. © REUTERS

The vice president has reenergized the many in the party after an astonishing month that has seen her replace President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket and wipe out Republican rival Trump's lead in the polls.



On the way to Chicago, Harris stopped in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania – which Trump won in 2016 and Biden in 2020 – and embarked on a day-long bus tour in a bid to keep up the momentum.

Accompanied by her running mate Tim Walz and their respective spouses, they set off from Pittsburgh on a coach emblazoned with their names to a series of rust-belt towns to woo blue-collar voters.

But Harris insisted that Trump was still the favorite to win and that she would campaign hard with just 79 days until the November 5 election.

"I very much consider us the underdog. We have a lot of work to do to earn the vote of the American people," Harris told reporters in Pennsylvania.

"That's why we're on this bus tour today."