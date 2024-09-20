Kamala Harris praises Taylor Swift after endorsement – and reveals one key disagreement!

Washington DC - Kamala Harris shared her love for Taylor Swift after the pop star threw her support behind the Democratic candidate's presidential campaign.

Kamala Harris (l.) shared her love for Taylor Swift after the pop star threw her support behind the Democratic candidate's presidential campaign. © Collage: KENA BETANCUR / AFP & Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an interview with Wired shared Friday, Harris said she was "very proud" to have received the musician's endorsement.

"She's an incredible artist," the current vice president said. "I really respect the courage that she has had in her career to stand up for what she believes is right."

But despite their political alignment, Harris revealed the one area in which they disagree: football.

"But we were on different sides of the Super Bowl last year," the former California senator said. "I am a 49ers fan, but who's mad at anyone for being loyal to their team?"

Swift was a prominent cheerleader for the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated San Francisco 25-22 in a tense overtime win to nab their second consecutive Lombardi.

Though the Karma singer was famously a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles for most of her life, she switched allegiances once she began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in 2023.