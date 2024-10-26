Trump rages against migrants as Harris gets new boost from Michelle Obama

Kalamazoo, Michigan - In their search for holdout votes 10 days before the US election, Kamala Harris was to be joined on the campaign trail Saturday by Michelle Obama while Donald Trump targeted migrants at a raucous rally.

Donald Trump targeted migrants at a raucous rally in Michigan on Saturday. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The two rivals for the White House converged on Michigan, one of the three "Blue Wall" states – along with Wisconsin and Pennsylvania – that could be critical to victory on November 5.

At his rally, Trump launched bitter personal attacks on Harris and falsely accused her of pushing an "open border" migration policy.

"She's a dope," he said. "This person cannot be president."

"She will destroy our country. Everyone knows it. No one respects her.

"The United States is now occupied country. Kamala broke it, we will fix it."

Fresh off a rally in Texas with pop icon Beyoncé, Harris was deploying one of the most popular figures in US politics: former first lady Michelle Obama, for a rally later Saturday in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

After flying from Houston, Harris kept her focus on abortion rights – a weak point for Republicans – by visiting a local doctor's office and meeting with physicians, staff, and medical students.

"Because of Trump and what he did with the Supreme Court, we are looking at a health care crisis in America," Harris told reporters, referring to justices chosen by Trump who tipped the court into ending the national right to abortion in 2022.

Election polls forecast a virtual dead heat, and with more than 38 million people already casting early ballots, Americans are deciding whether to elect the country's first-ever woman president, or its oldest commander in chief.

Trump still refuses to accept his defeat in the vote four years ago and is expected to reject the result if he loses again – potentially pitching the US into chaos.