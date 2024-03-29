Lauren Boebert slammed by Ken Buck: "She makes George Santos look like a saint"

Washington DC - Former Congressman Ken Buck recently criticized Representative Lauren Boebert , by comparing her to one of the most infamous House members in recent history - George Santos .

Former Colorado Representative Ken Buck recently made a joke drawing a harsh comparison between George Santos (l.) and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (r.). © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Politico, Buck, who officially resigned last Friday, shared the not-so-flattering comparison during a recent Rotary Club meeting.

He told the crowd that he is constantly asked about Boebert's many scandals but claims he has "not said a thing" about them.

Buck mentioned Boebert's move "across the mountains" to run for re-election in his 4th District, her ex-husband Jayson, who is facing "child abuse felony charges," and her son, who is also facing felony charges.

He also couldn't pass up the chance to bring up that time Boebert got caught "groping a man in a movie theater and then giving the finger to every single police officer on her way out."

"She makes George Santos look like a saint," Buck added, referring to the New York Congressman who was expelled in December.