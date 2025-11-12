John Fetterman slams fellow Democrats for "celebrating crazypants" Marjorie Taylor Greene

In a recent interview, Democrat John Fetterman (r.) criticized his party for "celebrating" Marjorie Taylor Greene's apparent shift away from MAGA. © Collage: Kayla Bartkowski & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Fetterman sat down for an interview with The View, where he was grilled about being one of eight Democrats who recently voted with Republicans to reopen the government.

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked Fetterman why he and his colleagues decided to "give in" even when critics from both sides of the political aisle, including Greene, have "blamed the GOP" for the shutdown.

"MTG is quite literally the last person in America that I'm going to take advice – or to, to get their kinds of my leadership and values from," Fetterman said.

"And now, if Democrats are celebrating crazypants like that, then that's on them."

In recent weeks, Greene has been publicly taking several stances that have put her at odds with her party, President Donald Trump, and his MAGA base.

Most notably, Greene has become the first ever Republican to describe Israel's assault on Gaza as a "genocide," has backed efforts to force the release of files on sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and has gone to war with House Speaker Mike Johnson over his leadership.

Trump recently addressed Greene's political shift, telling reporters earlier this week that she has "lost her way," as it seems she's "catering to the other side."

Despite her opposing views, Greene has avoided criticizing or blaming Trump directly for any of her concerns.