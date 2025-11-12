John Fetterman slams fellow Democrats for "celebrating crazypants" Marjorie Taylor Greene
Washington DC - Democratic Senator John Fetterman recently criticized his party for "celebrating" MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's supposed change of heart.
On Tuesday, Fetterman sat down for an interview with The View, where he was grilled about being one of eight Democrats who recently voted with Republicans to reopen the government.
Co-host Sunny Hostin asked Fetterman why he and his colleagues decided to "give in" even when critics from both sides of the political aisle, including Greene, have "blamed the GOP" for the shutdown.
"MTG is quite literally the last person in America that I'm going to take advice – or to, to get their kinds of my leadership and values from," Fetterman said.
"And now, if Democrats are celebrating crazypants like that, then that's on them."
In recent weeks, Greene has been publicly taking several stances that have put her at odds with her party, President Donald Trump, and his MAGA base.
Most notably, Greene has become the first ever Republican to describe Israel's assault on Gaza as a "genocide," has backed efforts to force the release of files on sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and has gone to war with House Speaker Mike Johnson over his leadership.
Trump recently addressed Greene's political shift, telling reporters earlier this week that she has "lost her way," as it seems she's "catering to the other side."
Despite her opposing views, Greene has avoided criticizing or blaming Trump directly for any of her concerns.
John Fetterman's political shift
While he appeared unsympathetic to Greene's situation, Fetterman – who originally ran for office on a progressive platform – has faced similar treatment from his own party after taking up several positions that have put him at odds with most Democrats.
Most notably, Fetterman has become a defender of Trump and a staunch supporter of Israel.
On The View, Hostin further pressed Fetterman on the shutdown vote, which saw Democrats agreeing to a promise from Republicans that they will put forth a vote on subsidies for the Affordable Care Act at a later date.
"Why give in now? Why bring a butter knife to a gun fight?" Hostin asked. "Are you willing to gamble that the GOP will negotiate in good faith once the government reopens, because if that gamble is wrong, half a million Pennsylvanians that you represent, their healthcare costs will skyrocket if you're wrong? And I believe you are wrong."
Fetterman combatively responded, "I don't need a lecture," and explained that the demands from Democrats for ACA subsidies may work well with blue states like California, but for his state of Pennsylvania, he thinks they are "extreme."
"Why have we arrived here after the election a year ago? We want to forget some of the things that cost us that election, and now, for me, that's why I'm trying to remind people, the extremism, we can't return to those kind of things, and realize we need to find a way forward," he added.
Cover photo: Collage: Kayla Bartkowski & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP