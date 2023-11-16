Marjorie Taylor Greene makes epic fail while grilling FBI director

Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene showed up on the House floor prepared to expose the poor leadership of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), but she ended up grilling the wrong person.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was corrected on the House floor on Wednesday after she mistakenly pressed an FBI director about issues with the DHS. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

During a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Wednesday, FBI director Christopher Wray gave testimony regarding what he described as a "heightened threat environment" in the Middle East as a result of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Following the testimony, MTG pressed Wray about a pro-Palestine demonstration that took place in the Capitol on October 18 and resulted in multiple arrests.

In a clip of her questioning which has gone viral and been viewed by millions, Greene is seen holding up enlarged photos she took relating to the event, insisting that Wray should be aware of them because "I posted them on my Twitter account."

"I don’t spend a lot of time on Twitter," Wray responded.

"I’m sure you do," a confident MTG clapped back, "because the DHS organized with other offices and censored people like myself.

"I'm not a part of DHS," Wray said, correcting the Georgia Congresswoman.

Greene has been pushing for investigations into the October protest, arguing that the event is comparable to the January 6 Capitol riots, and the pro-Palestine demonstrators should suffer a similar fate to the Capitol rioters. Her effort even led to the censure of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestine-American House member.

