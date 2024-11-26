Matt Gaetz follows in George Santos' footsteps by selling videos on Cameo

Matt Gaetz has been selling videos on Cameo after he resigned from his House seat and withdrew his name for a role in Donald Trump's administration.

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - Former Congressman Matt Gaetz is now selling videos on Cameo after he abruptly resigned from his House seat, following in George Santos' infamous footsteps.

Matt Gaetz has been selling videos on Cameo after he resigned from his House seat and withdrew his name for a role in Donald Trump's administration.
Matt Gaetz has been selling videos on Cameo after he resigned from his House seat and withdrew his name for a role in Donald Trump's administration.  © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Gaetz has officially joined Cameo – a platform that allows users to pay for personalized videos from celebrities.

He has made himself available for birthday wishes, wedding congratulations, and even pep talks for users.

In one clip, he told a fan, "I know you're bummed out I'm not going to be taking out the garbage at the Department of Justice," but promised, "I'm still going to be in the fight for you and your family."

Trump election interference case to be dropped as Jack Smith makes major move
Donald Trump Trump election interference case to be dropped as Jack Smith makes major move

The move comes after President-elect Donald Trump nominated Gaetz to be attorney general – a decision that was met with swift backlash as he was being investigated by the House Ethics Committee over multiple allegations against him, including the sex trafficking of a minor.

Immediately after the nomination, Gaetz resigned from his House seat, effectively ending the investigation as he was no longer a congressman.

But as his nomination would have needed approval via a Senate confirmation vote, multiple senators expressed interest in seeing a report on the investigation ahead of the vote to help them make an educated decision.

At the last minute, Gaetz surprisingly pulled his name from consideration, arguing in a statement that the controversy surrounding his nomination was creating a "distraction" from Trump's incoming administration.

Will Matt Gaetz profit off Cameo like George Santos?

George Santos (l.) sitting with Matt Gaetz at the State of the Union address in the House chamber at the US Capitol in Washington DC on March 07, 2024.
George Santos (l.) sitting with Matt Gaetz at the State of the Union address in the House chamber at the US Capitol in Washington DC on March 07, 2024.  © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Last year, after George Santos – a close friend of Gaetz – was expelled from Congress, he joined Cameo, where he was trolled by other House members and even comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Santos was voted out of the House after a damning report from the House Ethics Committee "unanimously concluded" that he knowingly filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct.

He somehow managed to make a killing on Cameo, and he's claimed to have made more on the platform than he did as a politician.

Gaetz declared in one clip that he does not plan to return to Congress, despite the fact that he won his bid for re-election on Election Day.

Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

More on Politicians: