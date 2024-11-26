Matt Gaetz follows in George Santos' footsteps by selling videos on Cameo
Washington DC - Former Congressman Matt Gaetz is now selling videos on Cameo after he abruptly resigned from his House seat, following in George Santos' infamous footsteps.
Gaetz has officially joined Cameo – a platform that allows users to pay for personalized videos from celebrities.
He has made himself available for birthday wishes, wedding congratulations, and even pep talks for users.
In one clip, he told a fan, "I know you're bummed out I'm not going to be taking out the garbage at the Department of Justice," but promised, "I'm still going to be in the fight for you and your family."
The move comes after President-elect Donald Trump nominated Gaetz to be attorney general – a decision that was met with swift backlash as he was being investigated by the House Ethics Committee over multiple allegations against him, including the sex trafficking of a minor.
Immediately after the nomination, Gaetz resigned from his House seat, effectively ending the investigation as he was no longer a congressman.
But as his nomination would have needed approval via a Senate confirmation vote, multiple senators expressed interest in seeing a report on the investigation ahead of the vote to help them make an educated decision.
At the last minute, Gaetz surprisingly pulled his name from consideration, arguing in a statement that the controversy surrounding his nomination was creating a "distraction" from Trump's incoming administration.
Will Matt Gaetz profit off Cameo like George Santos?
Last year, after George Santos – a close friend of Gaetz – was expelled from Congress, he joined Cameo, where he was trolled by other House members and even comedian Jimmy Kimmel.
Santos was voted out of the House after a damning report from the House Ethics Committee "unanimously concluded" that he knowingly filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct.
He somehow managed to make a killing on Cameo, and he's claimed to have made more on the platform than he did as a politician.
Gaetz declared in one clip that he does not plan to return to Congress, despite the fact that he won his bid for re-election on Election Day.
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP