Matt Gaetz follows in George Santos' footsteps by selling videos on Cameo

Washington DC - Former Congressman Matt Gaetz is now selling videos on Cameo after he abruptly resigned from his House seat, following in George Santos ' infamous footsteps.

Gaetz has officially joined Cameo – a platform that allows users to pay for personalized videos from celebrities.

He has made himself available for birthday wishes, wedding congratulations, and even pep talks for users.

In one clip, he told a fan, "I know you're bummed out I'm not going to be taking out the garbage at the Department of Justice," but promised, "I'm still going to be in the fight for you and your family."

The move comes after President-elect Donald Trump nominated Gaetz to be attorney general – a decision that was met with swift backlash as he was being investigated by the House Ethics Committee over multiple allegations against him, including the sex trafficking of a minor.

Immediately after the nomination, Gaetz resigned from his House seat, effectively ending the investigation as he was no longer a congressman.

But as his nomination would have needed approval via a Senate confirmation vote, multiple senators expressed interest in seeing a report on the investigation ahead of the vote to help them make an educated decision.

At the last minute, Gaetz surprisingly pulled his name from consideration, arguing in a statement that the controversy surrounding his nomination was creating a "distraction" from Trump's incoming administration.