Is Melania Trump returning to the spotlight to support Donald Trump?

New York, New York – Extremely discreet in the White House and even more reserved since leaving Washington, Melania Trump is keeping observers guessing whether she will soon appear more, however warily, on the campaign trail or in the courtroom alongside her husband Donald Trump .

Former first lady Melania Trump is keeping observers guessing whether she will appear on the campaign trail or in the courtroom alongside her husband as things heat up this year. © ALEX EDELMAN / AFP

Seemingly aloof and enigmatic, the Slovenian-born former model has been noticeably absent as husband Donald Trump makes his third bid for the White House.



Nor has she attended any court hearings with her husband as he navigates a myriad of cases.

His first criminal trial begins on Monday, and her plans remain unclear.

Her absences are unusual among US politics, where the norm is that politicians' spouses show solidarity in times of crisis and campaigning – and they have fueled incessant rumors and conspiracy theories about the couple's relationship.

In early April, Melania Trump accompanied her husband to a major fundraising event at which Republicans raised more than $50 million for his presidential campaign.

And on April 20, she is to take part in a fundraiser for a group of LGBTQ+ conservatives, the so-called Log Cabin Republicans.

It is hard to tell whether the former first lady is starting to make minimal appearances in order to cut short speculation about the couple, or out of a desire to help her spouse win back the White House in November.