Melania Trump noticeably absent at Day 1 of Republican National Convention
Milwaukee, Wisconsin - The Republican National Convention recently kicked off its first day, but former first lady Melania Trump didn't make an appearance as promised.
On Monday, the Republican Party spent the first day of the four-day event officially nominating Melania's husband, Donald Trump, as their nominee for president going into the general elections in November.
The evening was especially notable for the former president as it was his first public appearance after he was wounded in an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend.
After all party delegates were accounted for, Trump was brought to the stage and met with a gushing reaction from the audience.
While he was joined on stage by a number of his family and friends, including Senator JD Vance, who he announced as his running mate, Melania was noticeably absent.
Despite it being one of the biggest nights of the year for her husband, it seems she didn't attend at all, continuing her long-standing pattern of unusual behavior as Trump gets closer to winning re-election.
What is going on with Melania Trump?
Since Trump left the White House in 2021, Melania has evaded the media and the public eye despite having played a significant role in his previous political campaigns.
Even in moments where she is expected to support her husband, she either refuses to do so completely or gives a half-hearted effort.
Last week, following the assassination attempt, Melania shared a strange statement nearly 15 hours after the incident, calling the gunman "A monster, who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine, attempted to ring out Donald's passion."
The statement was riddled with informal words and phrases, and some critics accused the former first lady of having used AI to write it.
Her bizarre behavior has sparked rampant speculation about the state of their relationship, and the future of her role in politics if her husband manages to win the presidency again.
Cover photo: Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI & SAUL LOEB / AFP