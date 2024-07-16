Melania Trump noticeably absent at Day 1 of Republican National Convention

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - The Republican National Convention recently kicked off its first day, but former first lady Melania Trump didn't make an appearance as promised.

On the first day of the Republican National Convention, former first lady Melania Trump (r.) was noticeably not in attendance despite reports she would be. © Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI & SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Monday, the Republican Party spent the first day of the four-day event officially nominating Melania's husband, Donald Trump, as their nominee for president going into the general elections in November.

The evening was especially notable for the former president as it was his first public appearance after he was wounded in an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

After all party delegates were accounted for, Trump was brought to the stage and met with a gushing reaction from the audience.

While he was joined on stage by a number of his family and friends, including Senator JD Vance, who he announced as his running mate, Melania was noticeably absent.

Despite it being one of the biggest nights of the year for her husband, it seems she didn't attend at all, continuing her long-standing pattern of unusual behavior as Trump gets closer to winning re-election.