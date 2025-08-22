Chris Pratt praises Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and says he's "made to look terrible"
Los Angeles, California - Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently got some heavy praise from actor Chris Pratt, who happens to be married to a relative of his.
On Monday, Pratt sat down for an interview with comedian Bill Maher, during which he said that while he doesn't "agree with everything" RFK Jr. says and believes, "I love him... I agree with, like, the overall view that what makes us sick is the toxicity."
Pratt – who is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Kennedy's cousin Maria Shriver and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger – shared that he runs into the Health Secretary sometimes at family functions, but they don't discuss politics.
He went on to say he doesn't pay much attention to news about Kennedy and prefers to assume none of the bad things he hears are true, because politics is "a nasty business."
"The person that you are can be in stark contrast with the person your enemy is saying you are," Pratt explained.
"When you jump on the bandwagon with the most divisive president ever, it makes sense that you're going to be made to look terrible," he continued.
"I'd hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I'd have an allergic reaction to.
"To be like, 'Oh, well, if they do it, I don't want it to happen. I'll put Clorox in my children's cereal myself,'" he added. "It's like, come on, be reasonable here. There's certain things that would be a good thing to have."
Is Chris Pratt a Trump supporter?
Since President Donald Trump appointed him to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), RFK Jr. has faced heavy criticism for using the role to fire countless federal employees, push medical disinformation, and implement policies steering away from conventional medical advice.
Some aspects of Kennedy's "Make America Healthy Again" agenda have received praise, such as his commitment to remove toxic ingredients from food for children, but the majority have been met with controversy, such as his revival of the vaccine safety task force.
Pratt's political leanings have been a subject of interest for years, but the actor has refused to publicly label himself.
A self-described Christian, he has aligned himself with the Zoe Church in Los Angeles, which some have criticized as being anti-LGBTQ+.
In 2024, he declined to endorse a candidate in the presidential election and notably skipped an online event to support Democrat Kamala Harris that featured a number of his co-stars from the Avengers movies.
In an op-ed written after Trump defeated Harris, Pratt said he was trying to make sense of it all "through the eyes of Americans on both sides," but said those upset over the Republican's win should "go ahead and cry in the mirror."
Cover photo: Collage: Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP