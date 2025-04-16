Sen. Chris Van Hollen flies to El Salvador to call for Abrego Garcia's release

San Salvador, El Salvador - Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen flew to El Salvador on Wednesday to press for the release of a US resident mistakenly deported to the Central American country.

Senator Chris Van Hollen (r.) flew to El Salvador on Wednesday to press for the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia. © Collage: via REUTERS & Senator Van Hollen via REUTERS

Kilmar Abrego Garcia remains imprisoned in a notorious jail for terrorists in his native country despite a US federal judge's order, backed by the Supreme Court, for his return to the US.

Van Hollen said in a video post before taking off that he wanted to show President Donald Trump's administration and El Salvador that Abrego Garcia's supporters would not let up in the campaign for his return.

"I hope to meet with representatives of the government. I hope to have the chance to actually see Kilmar and see what his condition is," said Van Hollen, who represents Maryland, Abrego Garcia's home state.

A legal US resident, Abrego Garcia was protected by a 2019 court order determining that he could not be deported to El Salvador, but he was sent there around a month ago.

The Trump administration has admitted its mistake, and has been ordered by the Supreme Court to "facilitate" his return.

But the administration – pressed on what action it was taking to remedy its error in lower court hearings – has not announced any efforts toward Abrego Garcia's return.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said during a White House visit on Monday he had no intention of releasing Abrego Garcia, while Trump told reporters he did not have the authority to intervene.

Trump's critics have warned that his defiance of the Supreme Court has placed the country on the cusp of a constitutional crisis.