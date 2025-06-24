Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander sit down with Stephen Colbert for joint primary eve interview

New York City mayoral candidates Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander sat down for a joint interview with Stephen Colbert on the eve of the primary election.

A referendum on the future of the Democratic Party

A referendum on the future of the Democratic Party

Zohran Mamdani responds to fears of rising antisemitism

Zohran Mamdani has proposed creating a Department of Community Safety and significantly increasing funding for anti-hate crime programming. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Colbert then went on to question both candidates about their views on Israel. When asked whether Israel has a "right to exist," Lander replied, "I support the vision of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state." The city comptroller later clarified that he does not approve of the current government's cruel treatment of Palestinians. Mamdani, who has been outspoken against Israeli apartheid, settler-colonialism, and the wholesale slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza, said, "Like all nations, I believe it has a right to exist and a responsibility to uphold international law." Colbert followed up by asking Mamdani to respond to fears among some Jewish New Yorkers that his past statements condemning the Israeli government's actions would make them less safe. "I know where that fear is coming from," the state assemblymember said. "It's a fear that is based upon the horrific attacks we've seen in Washington DC, in Boulder, Colorado [...] and it's a fear that I hear also from New Yorkers themselves." "Just a few days after the horrific war crime of October 7, a friend of mine told me about how he went to his synagogue for Shabbat services and he heard the door open behind him and a tremor went up his spine as he turned around not knowing who was there and what they meant for him," Mamdani recalled. The mayoral hopeful said his proposed Department of Community Safety would tackle antisemitism and racism, and that he would pledge an 800% increase in funding for anti-hate crime programming. "To your point, antisemitism is not simply something that we should talk about. It's something we have to tackle," he said. Colbert did not ask about rising Islamophobia in New York, including anti-Muslim death threats Mamdani has faced on the campaign trail now under investigation by the NYPD.