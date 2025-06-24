Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander sit down with Stephen Colbert for joint primary eve interview
New York, New York - New York City mayoral candidates Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander sat down for a joint interview with Stephen Colbert on the eve of the high-stakes primary election.
New York State Asssemblymember Mamdani (33) and New York City Comptroller Lander (55) appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday to discuss their visions for the Big Apple and why they have cross-endorsed one another in the ranked-choice primary.
"We both agree, for starters, that corrupt, abusive Andrew Cuomo should not be allowed anywhere near City Hall," Lander said to applause.
The former governor is attempting a political comeback after resigning in disgrace in 2021. The 67-year-old was accused of covering up Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes and of sexually assaulting 11 women.
Mamdani and Lander went on to praise each other's history of progressive leadership and positive visions for a more affordable New York.
"It's exciting to know that while each of us think that we will make the next best mayor of New York City, we also understand that it's time for a politics of the future, and that means a politics of collaboration, a politics of sincerity, a politics of principle," Mamdani said.
A referendum on the future of the Democratic Party
Mamdani has been has been steadily gaining momentum in recent weeks as he has clearly shaped out to be Cuomo's top competitor.
An Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill poll released Monday found the ex-governor leading Mamdani 36% to 34% in the first round of ranked-choice voting, with Lander pulling 13%. In the final round, once all the other candidates have been eliminated, the poll indicates Mamdani coming out on top with 52% of the vote to Cuomo's 48%.
When Colbert asked the candidates why they think the race has gained nationwide attention, Mamdani responded, "I think it's because it has become a referendum on where our party goes."
"What we're talking about is a race that has now seen the most-funded super PAC in New York City's municipal history, a race that is one that billionaires and corporations want to buy," Mamdani continued. "And this is a tale that we're seeing across this country where it's a battle of organized money versus organized people."
Cuomo has been backed by establishment politicians like former President Bill Clinton and a host of dubious big-money donors in his bid to become New York City's top executive.
Mamdani, by contrast, has received endorsements from Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in his grassroots-powered campaign.
"Ultimately, it's a question for our own party of how do we want to move forward?" Mamdani explained.
"Do we want to move forward with the same politicians of the past, the same policies of the past that delivered us this present, or do we move forward with a new generation of leadership, one that is actually looking to serve the people?"
Zohran Mamdani responds to fears of rising antisemitism
Colbert then went on to question both candidates about their views on Israel.
When asked whether Israel has a "right to exist," Lander replied, "I support the vision of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state."
The city comptroller later clarified that he does not approve of the current government's cruel treatment of Palestinians.
Mamdani, who has been outspoken against Israeli apartheid, settler-colonialism, and the wholesale slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza, said, "Like all nations, I believe it has a right to exist and a responsibility to uphold international law."
Colbert followed up by asking Mamdani to respond to fears among some Jewish New Yorkers that his past statements condemning the Israeli government's actions would make them less safe.
"I know where that fear is coming from," the state assemblymember said. "It's a fear that is based upon the horrific attacks we've seen in Washington DC, in Boulder, Colorado [...] and it's a fear that I hear also from New Yorkers themselves."
"Just a few days after the horrific war crime of October 7, a friend of mine told me about how he went to his synagogue for Shabbat services and he heard the door open behind him and a tremor went up his spine as he turned around not knowing who was there and what they meant for him," Mamdani recalled.
The mayoral hopeful said his proposed Department of Community Safety would tackle antisemitism and racism, and that he would pledge an 800% increase in funding for anti-hate crime programming.
"To your point, antisemitism is not simply something that we should talk about. It's something we have to tackle," he said.
Colbert did not ask about rising Islamophobia in New York, including anti-Muslim death threats Mamdani has faced on the campaign trail now under investigation by the NYPD.
New Yorkers hit the polls on Tuesday, June 24, to determine who will be the Democratic nominee to lead the nation's largest city.
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP