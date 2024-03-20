Texas' anti-migrant "Show Me Your Papers" law back on hold in latest legal switcheroo

New Orleans, Louisiana - A Texas law that would allow state police to arrest and deport migrants they suspect of crossing into the United States from Mexico without documentation was again placed on hold late Tuesday, the latest in an ongoing legal back-and-forth over its fate.

Protesters rally against Texas' Senate Bill 4 – once again on hold – outside the State Capitol in Austin. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The administration of Democratic President Joe Biden has strongly opposed the law, known as Senate Bill 4, arguing that the federal government has authority over immigration matters, not individual states.

"SB 4 will not only make communities in Texas less safe, it will also burden law enforcement, and sow chaos and confusion at our southern border," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "SB 4 is just another example of Republican officials politicizing the border while blocking real solutions."

A federal judge last month temporarily blocked the law passed by the Republican majority in the Texas state legislature saying it "conflicts with key provisions of federal immigration law."

But a conservative-dominated appeals court said SB 4 could go into force unless the Supreme Court ruled otherwise.

The nation's highest court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, issued a temporary stay on SB 4 earlier this month but lifted it Tuesday, allowing it to take effect while legal challenges play out in lower courts.

But by Tuesday evening, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals put the law back on hold. That hold, however, could be soon again reversed – allowing the law to go back into effect as arguments over it continue.