Republicans accused of running scared after House goes into recess early to avoid Epstein votes

Washington DC - The Republican leadership in the House of Representatives on Wednesday sent lawmakers home early for a six-week summer break, to avoid being forced into awkward votes on the probe into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

House Speaker Mike Johnson cancelled all House votes scheduled for Thursday, sending lawmakers into an early summer break to avoid further confrontation on the Epstien scandal. © REUTERS

The furor around the disgraced financier, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for trafficking minors, is still roiling Donald Trump's administration two weeks after his Justice Department tried to close the case.

Democrats in the House have been trying to force a vote that would compel the publication of the full Epstein case files.

Desperate to avert the effort and unable to bring up anything but the most non-controversial bills, the Republican leadership canceled votes scheduled for Thursday, sending lawmakers home for the August recess a day early.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Trump loyalist who was under pressure from the president not to allow any Epstein votes, had announced he would not back any further motions.

But Democrats accused the majority Republicans of running scared of their own voters, many of whom have been demanding more transparency.

"Donald Trump, for quite a while now, has been exaggerating and exploiting this case and making a big deal out of it," Jim McGovern, the top Democrat on the powerful Rules Committee, told MSNBC.

"He wins the presidency, the Republicans control both chambers and, all of a sudden, we're told forget about it."