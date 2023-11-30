Bryce James finally makes long-awaited junior season debut!
Los Angeles, California - Guess who's back in the game? Bryce James has made a triumphant return to Sierra Canyon High School's basketball team, giving them a big boost this season.
After switching schools quite a bit, James has come back strong, showing off his improved skills and proving he's a crucial player for the squad!
Earlier this summer, Bryce announced that he would leave Sierra Canyon to play for Campbell Hall High School.
A month later, he would hit the transfer portal again, this time landing at Notre Dame. But after an unsuccessful stint there, he has come back to Sierra Canyon, where he officially made his junior year debut on Wednesday.
In his first game this season against Moorpark High School, James undoubtedly left his mark.
Sierra Canyon dominated with an 86-24 victory, and James scored six points, dished out three assists, and made his defensive presence known with two steals and a block.
Despite the concerns surrounding James during the numerous transfers this season, it seems he's turning things around and making a significant impact on the court!
Bryce James has begun receiving attention from top NCAA hoop programs
James' skills aren't just turning heads in high school; he's already making waves with unofficial college visits.
Following in the footsteps of his older brother, Bronny, who left a lasting mark at Sierra Canyon as a McDonald's All-American before heading to USC, Bryce is creating his own journey in the hoops world.
In October, Bryce, joined by four-star guard Dezhon Hall, made an unofficial visit to The Ohio State University.
Interestingly, Ohio State was one of the last schools Bronny considered before making his commitment to USC in August.
With Bryce James' return to Sierra Canyon, the program has been reestablished as a powerhouse in the high school basketball scene.
