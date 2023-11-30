Bryce James finally makes long-awaited junior season debut!

Los Angeles, California - Guess who's back in the game? Bryce James has made a triumphant return to Sierra Canyon High School's basketball team, giving them a big boost this season.

Bryce James has officially made his spectacular junior year debut with Sierra Canyon after multiple school transfers. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / _justbryce

After switching schools quite a bit, James has come back strong, showing off his improved skills and proving he's a crucial player for the squad!

Earlier this summer, Bryce announced that he would leave Sierra Canyon to play for Campbell Hall High School.

A month later, he would hit the transfer portal again, this time landing at Notre Dame. But after an unsuccessful stint there, he has come back to Sierra Canyon, where he officially made his junior year debut on Wednesday.

In his first game this season against Moorpark High School, James undoubtedly left his mark.

Sierra Canyon dominated with an 86-24 victory, and James scored six points, dished out three assists, and made his defensive presence known with two steals and a block.

Despite the concerns surrounding James during the numerous transfers this season, it seems he's turning things around and making a significant impact on the court!